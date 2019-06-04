Reports: Real Madrid hope to announce three signings by end of this week

Real Madrid are moving fast in the transfer market. Los Blancos have already established contact with several players and are close to securing their transfers. And reports suggest that they may wrap up three new signings by the end of this week.

According to a report by Marca, Real Madrid are hoping to secure the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Ferland Mendy by the end of this week. Los Blancos are said to be close to an agreement for all three players and are looking to announce them as soon as possible.

The report continues to say that the Spanish giants are hoping to resolve the futures of their three transfer targets before they head for their vacations so that they link up straight with their new team before pre-season.

Eden Hazard is the first big name Real are hoping to announce soon. The Chelsea star wished his goodbyes to his fans following the Europa League final, with talks still ongoing between the two teams. Meanwhile, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy are the two other names that the thirteen-time Champions League winners are hoping to register as their own in the next few days.

Real Madrid are expected to spend upwards of 200 Million in order to bring these three players in.