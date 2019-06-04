Reports: Difficulties arise in Real Madrid’s proposed 3-man swap offer for Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are planning to offer Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas and James Rodriguez to Manchester United in a direct swap for Paul Pogba, but the deal may have hit a roadblock.

Don Balon reports that offering three players in place of Paul Pogba is Florentino Perez’s way of combating Manchester United’s exorbitant €160 million asking price for the Frenchman.

The players in question are Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas and James Rodriguez – three players who Manchester United have expressed interest in at some point in the past.

However, according to the report, difficulties arise in the deal due to a number of factors.

Gareth Bale wants Manchester United to sign him on the same type of money he makes at Real Madrid which, for an injury-prone player turning 30, is a tough sell.

The English club may also not feel the need to on-board Keylor Navas unless David de Gea forces a move away to PSG, which is also not a certainty at all.

And finally, James Rodriguez has his heart set on joining former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli after Bayern Munich decided against signing him permanently following his 2-year loan spell.

As a result of these complications, Real Madrid’s proposed 3-man swap deal for Paul Pogba may not end up materializing even if Manchester United were interested in principle.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; As the report states, there are way too many complications to pulling this deal off and it looks pretty unlikely, even on paper.