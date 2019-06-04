Reports: Premier League club has bid rejected for Philippines’ Neil Etheridge

Neil Etheridge became the first football player from the Philippines to play in the Premier League, after securing promotion with Cardiff City in 2018. However, the Welsh side were relegated after just one season in the league, as they finished eighteenth. Despite that, one club has made an attempt to keep Etheridge in the top flight.

According to a report from Daily Mail, newly-promoted Premier League side, Aston Villa, have had a bid rejected for Philippines international Neil Etheridge. The Villains reportedly bid £8 Million for the Cardiff City custodian, falling two million short of the Bluebirds’ valuation.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that Cardiff rejected a similar bid from fellow Championship side Fulham.

Neil Etheridge had a debut season to remember in the Premier League, as he started all of Cardiff City’s league games. The Philippines international even managed to keep ten clean sheets in thirty-eight games, seven more than Manchester United and Spain star David de Gea.

Etheridge started his career in England with the Chelsea and Fulham youth sides, before being handed a professional contract with the later. However, the Philippines star was released from his deal after six years at Craven Cottage, during which he failed to make a single league appearance. Spells at Oldham Athletic and Charlton followed, following which he moved to Walsall where he worked with current Aston Villa manager Dean Smith.

Smith is now keen to recruit his former player for Aston Villa as they bolster their options ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign. However, it remains to be seen whether they will return for the Philippines star with an improved bid.