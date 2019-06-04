Reports: Barcelona failed with €200 million bid for Premier League star after Zinedine Zidane intervention

Barcelona reportedly made a €200 million bid for Premier League star Eden Hazard as a potential replacement for Neymar, but failed when Zinedine Zidane convinced the player to hold out for a Real Madrid move.

Diario Gol reports that Barcelona made an audacious €200 million bid for Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard when Neymar swapped Nou Camp for the Parc de Princes, but failed in their attempts to sign him.

Neymar left for PSG in the summer of 2017, prompting Barcelona to fund a big money move for the Belgian as his replacement.

However, two factors prevented the transfer from materializing: Hazard’s reluctance to play in Lionel Messi’s shadow and the intervention of Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who reportedly convinced the player to hold out for a move to the Spanish capital.

However, as it would turn out, Zidane would leave the club at the end of that season and Hazard would stay on at Chelsea. But the romance between Hazard and Real Madrid would be rekindled when the French coach returned to the helm towards the end of the 2018/19 season, with a summer transfer looking highly likely.

The report also states that Mateo Kovacic, a Real Madrid player currently on loan at Chelsea, is likely to be included as a makeweight in negotiations between the London club and Florentino Perez.

However, Chelsea aren’t too keen on continuing with the player and it is expected that he may return to Real Madrid in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Hard to ascertain the truth behind this claim as it’s relatively new – but it would make sense from a footballing perspective that Eden Hazard would be considered a like for like replacement for Neymar.