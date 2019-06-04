Reports: Juventus give Manchester United fair warning after establishing transfer contact with star player

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has given Manchester United fair warning that they are in touch with Paul Pogba and his representatives towards engineering a summer return.

Gianluca DiMarzio reports that Juventus are keen on bringing Paul Pogba back to Turin and have made contact with the player’s agent Mino Raiola towards that end.

Paul Pogba, the report states, is interested in the move.

A journalist from the website, Guillaume MP, further clarified the situation on Twitter, explaining that while official negotiations haven’t begun between both clubs, there is a better chance for the deal to succeed if Juventus throw a player in to make it a swap deal.

La #Juve étudie actuellement la possibilité d’un possible retour de Paul #Pogba. Les contacts sont établis avec Mino Raiola, le joueur est d’accord pour revenir. Manchester United a été prévenu de cet intérêt. Via @DiMarzio @SkySport — GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) June 3, 2019

Il n’est pas à exclure que la #Juve tente d’insérer un joueur pour convaincre Manchester United. Aucune négociation en cours entre les deux clubs, mais le club anglais a été prévenu par Fabio Paratici. — GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) June 3, 2019

It has been reported previously that Paulo Dybala could be the player who moves to England as part of the deal as Juventus try to engineer a return for Paul Pogba.

Pogba has endured a tumultuous season at Old Trafford, especially under Jose Mourinho, despite recording his best ever goal return.

However, with Manchester United failing to qualify for the Champions League, the World Cup winner will be one of the players in the squad whose weekly wages will take a steep dip, prompting a potential move away from the embattled English club in the summer.

Pogba is also wanted by Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; There’s been too much smoke without there actually being a fire – it does seem likely that Paul Pogba will not start next season as a Manchester United player.