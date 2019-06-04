Reports: Manchester United favourites to sign 22-year-old English playmaker

Manchester United are reportedly in ‘pole position’ to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward press on with their summer transfer plans.

Independent reports that United are in the driver’s seat to secure the signature of the English playmaker James Maddison but that discussions with Leicester City are still in the early stages.

United’s interest arises from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preference towards home grown players as he looks to refurbish an ailing squad that finished sixth in the Premier League.

The report also states that it remains to be seen if Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham – who have all kept tabs on the player’s career – will respond to United’s interest by rekindling their own.

Are Liverpool or Manchester United the bigger club in England?

The player will reportedly be available in the ball part of a £60million figure, though it is also suggested that negotiations are just in a preliminary stage and they clubs haven’t gotten around to trash out transfer fees yet.

Maddison has attracted plenty of attention this season with his assured displays for Leicester City. He recorded 7 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; As with all Manchester United transfer rumours, we’ll have to wait to see him holding the shirt to believe it as it could just be a story propagated by his agent to drum up interest in his client.