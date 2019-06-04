Reports: Pep Guardiola ready to bring €70 Million rated midfielder to Manchester City

Manchester City ended the 2018/19 season on a positive note, beating rivals Liverpool to a second consecutive Premier League title. The Citizens even completed a domestic treble, combining their league title with both the domestic cups. However, failure in the Champions League has triggered Pep Guardiola to ask for new players.

Manchester City have informed Atletico Madrid of their decision to pay Rodri’s €70 Million release clause, as per Fabrizio Romano. However, the decision to complete the transfer still rests with the player.

Manchester City just told to Atlético Madrid they’re ready to pay €70M release clause for Rodri. But the player has not decided yet about his future. 🔵#MCFC #ManCity #Atletico #Atleti #transfers https://t.co/mHfH5aObPL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2019

Rodri switched from Villareal to Atletico at the beginning of the 2018/19 season. The Spaniard completed a successful first season with the Rojiblancos, appearing in midfield alongside Saul Niguez and, on occasions, Thomas Partey.

The Spain international has been the subject of interest from Pep Guardiola after just one season at the Wanda Metropolitano, as the Manchester City boss go looking for a suitable replacement for Fernandinho. And with City reportedly agreeing to pay his release clause, the decision to move now rests with the 22-year-old.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Money will never be a problem when it comes to Manchester City, with the Citizens heavily backed by their owners. However, in this case, the decision to move to England rests fully with the player.

Rodri switched to Atletico Madrid last season and may choose to play for the Rojiblancos for another year before making the move.