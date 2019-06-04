Reports: Premier League star ready to take pay cut to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been linked with several players over the past few weeks, as they look to rebuild their squad. Los Blancos are seemingly looking towards the Premier League in particular, as they target three stars – Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, and Christian Eriksen. And one of them is reportedly willing to cut his wages to join them.

According to Diario Gol, Paul Pogba is willing to take a pay cut to join Real Madrid. The Frenchman is said to be on the radar of Los Blancos, and would even consider lowering his wages to seal a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, the report also states that the Manchester United man is a preferred target of Zinedine Zidane. However, club president Florentino Perez remains unconvinced by him and instead favours Tottenham Hotspur star, Christian Eriksen.

Pogba has spoken about his admiration for Real Madrid and head coach Zinedine Zidane in the past – something which his countryman himself reciprocated.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; Paul Pogba has been an enigma throughout his time at Old Trafford. However, despite that, it seems unlikely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will let an important player leave during a rebuilding phase. Nevertheless, if the player himself insists on a move, there’s nothing the club will be able to do but move out of his way.