Reports: Manchester United ready to rival Real Madrid in shock move for Liverpool talisman

With Liverpool winning the UEFA Champions League and running Manchester City down to the wire in the English Premier League title race, it’s natural that a lot of European powerhouses will be after their players now.

And in what comes as a massive surprise, Manchester United are after Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah, along with Real Madrid. Bayern Munich have registered their interest in getting the Egyptian on board as well.

According to reports in Spanish publication AS, Madrid are set to reignite their interest in Salah and Manchester United are ready to rival them. The report goes on to add that the German champions have been circling around as well and are ready to test Liverpool with a bid.

Liverpool had reportedly asked for a bid in excess of £180m for Salah last season and a similar price if not more would be required to get the star forward from the Merseyside club.