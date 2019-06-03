Reports: Arsenal close to securing their first signing of the summer

Premier League club Arsenal are reportedly close to making their first new signing of this summer, as Moroccan footballer Youssef En-Nesyri has been identified as the club’s prime transfer target for next season.

En-Nesyri currently plays for La Liga club CD Leganes, where he finished the 2018-19 season with eleven goals and two assists from 34 competitive appearances. As per reports, the Gunners’ management have contacted him with a formal offer.

Apart from Arsenal, Spanish club Real Betis also have the Moroccan striker in their radar. They have even quoted a price, with reports suggesting that the 22-year-old’s sale could happen for around €10million.

The reports further add that En-Nesyri, together with his agent is studying the offers put on the table by Betis, Arsenal and several other European clubs yet to be named. However, Arsenal seems to have a sufficient advantage over all the other teams in the race for the player, because he is apparently interested in a move away from Spain where he has been playing for the past few years now.

Negotiations have currently been put on hold, as the forward is on his way to join his national squad in the city of Sale, Morocco. The Moroccan team’s preparatory camp for the upcoming African Nations Cup will begin tomorrow (June 4).

The African Nations Cup will begin later this month, on June 23.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; It is a bit too early to say if the deal has been confirmed or not but despite so, one can say that it is a good deal for Arsenal to sign the young striker. He is relatively cheap at €10million and he already has the experience of playing in big leagues like the La Liga.