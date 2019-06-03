Reports: Liverpool to gift Jurgen Klopp €250 million worth world class forward after UCL win

Liverpool are reportedly ready to splash the cash on PSG forward Neymar in a bid to consolidate their position of strength after winning the Champions League.

Don Balon reports that the powers that be at Liverpool are willing to break the bank to sign wantaway forward Neymar from PSG as a gift to Jurgen Klopp following his Champions League victory.

For his part, Neymar is said to be interested in playing under one of the best coaches in the world in the German and is also impressed by the fact that Liverpool were just crowned European Champions – an honour that has so far evaded Paris St-Germain.

The report also states that Liverpool would have to shell out €250 million to prise the Brazilian star away from Paris.

However, the money isn’t said to be as much of an issue as Barcelona’s interest in the player.

Neymar reportedly still maintains a good relationship with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and may still be persuaded to return to his old club if he decides to leave PSG this season.

But as of now, he is of the mind that Liverpool would be a more favourable choice than a return to the La Liga champions.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; It is quite unlikely that Neymar chooses a Premier League club over a return to Barcelona or a move to Real Madrid. And quite frankly, it would be surprising if Liverpool are actually interested in him too.