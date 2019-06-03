Reports: Juventus prepare two welcome videos as uncertainty over next manager intensifies

Word around the rumour mill is that Serie A giants Juventus are still hot on the chase for Premier League managers Maurizio Sarri (Chelsea) and Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) but they are yet to choose between the two of them.

It is being reported by Football Italia that the uncertainty surrounding Juventus’ new manager is so high that the club’s social media team are preparing two separate video packages – one for Sarri and the other for Guardiola.

On the third week of May, Juventus’ then-manager Massimiliano Allegri resigned from his role after winning them yet another Serie A title. Though he had been consistent in domestic competitions, he was yet to make a mark in the Champions League. Juventus’ biggest achievements in the Champions League in recent times are their two final appearances – one in 2015 and the other in 2017.

The management at Turin are hence looking for a new person to manage the club and possibly take them all the way to European glory. Chelsea’ Sarri who just won the Europa League and Guardiola who has won the Sextuple with Barcelona in 2009-10 are their main options to replace the departing Italian.

Earlier, it was reported that Guardiola is Juventus’ first choice manager next season, but the Spaniard is finding it hard to negotiate his release from Manchester City. Football Italia reports that Guardiola is interested in joining the Bianconeris, but his issue with Manchester City makes it hard for him to join them immediately.

As a result, they are forced to keep Sarri on standby as Sarri will leave Chelsea this season and come back to Italy which is his home country, according to reports.