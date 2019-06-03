Reports: Real Madrid target €50 million worth Liverpool defender as replacement for veteran

Marcelo will reportedly be allowed to move on from Real Madrid should they be successful in their pursuit of Liverpool’s Champions League winning left back Andy Robertson.

Don Balon reports that Florentino Perez is deeply impressed with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson and views him as a potential replacement for long time left back Marcelo, who may be on his way out of the club.

The Brazilian left back has apparently failed to convince Zinedine Zidane that he can perform to the required level after a disastrous season that often times saw young Sergio Reguilón preferred ahead of him in the starting line up.

As a result, Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Robertson, 25, who has stood out for Liverpool this season with his enterprise and work rate – both in attack and defence.

The Scottish full back has an incredible 13 assists in 48 games.

The report states that Real Madrid do not want to waste any time in securing Robertson’s services and have him replace Marcelo with immediate effect.

The club are apparently ready to move the Brazilian on imminently too, if that is what it would take to convince the Liverpool defender to sign.

Robertson is expected to cost in the region of €50 million to prise away from the Champions League winners – a investment that Real Madrid feel represents extremely good value for money.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Having just won the Champions League with Liverpool, there is really no reason why Robertson should covet a move to Real Madrid.