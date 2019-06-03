Reports: PSG star Kylian Mbappe states his demands to Real Madrid if he should sign for them

Reports suggest that Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe could leave the club this season, with Spanish giants Real Madrid being his possible destination.

The 20-year-old youngster is already a World Champion in addition to winning three French Leagues among other domestic laurels, but he is yet to win the Champions League. Mbappe apparently believes that a move to Real Madrid will hence help him realise his dream of winning the European competition and add yet another feather to his cap.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is reportedly all set to welcome Mbappe to the Spanish capital this summer but is currently being pulled away from the move as a result of the player’s demands provided Real Madrid wants him to join them ahead of the next season.

According to Diario Gol, Mbappe has demanded a salary equivalent to that of Lionel Messi’s at Barcelona, which is a sum close to €40million per year. The Frenchman also wants Real Madrid’s management to pay for a new house for him in Madrid, complete with salaried workers, a cook and a chauffeur.

Kylian Mbappe is currently valued at close to €200millon. He had a terrific season with PSG, finishing second in the European goal charts just behind Lionel Messi. He was also one of the most important stars in France’s World Cup in 2018, where he earned the tag of “Best Young Player”.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Mbappe’s demands may be true, but PSG are not looking to sell their star player this summer. Mbappe, in a recent speech, revealed that he might move away from the Parisians this summer but the club’s representatives immediately responded with an announcement of their own – that he is not leaving. Hence it is unlikely that Real Madrid will sign him this summer.