Reports: PSG to offer €50 million per year to Cristiano Ronaldo as replacement for Neymar or Mbappe

PSG are targetting Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as a potential replacement for Neymar or Kylian Mbappe – if either of them ends up leaving the club in the summer.

Diario Gol reports that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has received a €50 million per year offer for the superstar with the Paris club also prepared to pay Juventus €140 million in transfer fees to see the deal through.

For his part, the report suggests that Ronaldo maintains preliminary interest in the move as it would mean another opportunity to challenge for the Champions League in a team that has been publicly gunning for European success.

It would also afford him an opportunity to win a league title in another country apart from the three he has already done so in and the chance to finish as top scorer in Ligue 1 too.

However, the move is contingent to either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar engineering a move away from the Paris club in the summer, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in both of them.

Ronaldo, 34, won the award for best player in Serie A for his role in guiding Juventus to their eighth straight Scudetto this season. He ended the season with 28 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; It doesn’t seem probable that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus without making a fist of it in the Champions League. A move seems unlikely this summer.