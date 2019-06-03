Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo rejects Manchester United move to continue competing against Lionel Messi in the UCL

According to reports, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo was tipped for a summer move to Manchester United, but the star himself rejected the offer as Manchester United are not playing in the Champions League next season.

Ronaldo is keen on Champions League action and he usually delivers brilliantly in Europe’s top footballing competition. In the 2018-19 season as well, the former Real Madrid star was at his best in the UCL but unfortunately, his side Juventus got knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-final stages.

The 34-year-old star has led former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid to Champions League titles a total of five times – once with United and four times with Real Madrid. He is also the tournament’s all-time top-scorer.

The five-time Ballond’Or award winner joined Italian side Juventus in 2018 June, seeking “new challenges” – he clearly implied that he wanted to help the Bianconeris to the European title as well. But his dream did not take off last season and he was touted to move to another club when his former employers Manchester United came calling.

According to Diario Gol, Ronaldo rejected United because the Red Devils are not playing in the UCL next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men finished at sixth place in the Premier League and thereby lost out on UCL qualification – which means they will be playing in Europa League in 2019-20.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 5/5; Cristiano Ronaldo values the Champions League more than anything else. There is no way he moving to a club that is not in the competition, even if it is his former club and even if it poses a new “challenge” for the man who loves challenges.