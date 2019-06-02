Reports: Manchester United in discussions to sign unsettled PSG star

Manchester United are preparing for a fair deal of arrivals and exits this summer following a torrid season of football. They could now, be looking at a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star to plug a huge gap in midfield.

The player that United might be willing to sign is Adrien Rabiot. The PSG midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Prices following a season largely on the sidelines after talks broke down over a renewal of his contract.

As a result, Rabiot will be moving to a new club this summer, but where exactly, remains to be seen.

Now, Paris based journalist Julien Maynard is reporting that a couple of clubs have joined the fray to possibly sign Rabiot, with Manchester United one of them.

L’entourage d’Adrien Rabiot poursuit les discussions avec plusieurs clubs, dont Manchester United et Everton.

Aucun accord pour le moment.

Le joueur (désormais libre) a toujours apprécié l’Angleterre. @telefoot_TF1 — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) June 2, 2019

The two clubs are United and Everton from the Premier League, with the Frenchman even considering moving to England as an option to continue his footballing career.

Barcelona seemed favourites to land him, but appear to have been swayed with discussions involving Matthijs de Ligt and Antoine Griezmann.