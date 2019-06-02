Official: Two-time Premier League winner leaves Chelsea

A third-place finish in the Premier League and a UEFA Europa League win turned Chelsea Football Club’s season around during the last month. However, the Blues now face a difficult battle ahead of the upcoming campaign, as they resort to losing stars without being able to buy new ones. Gary Cahill has become the first one out of the door.

Chelsea FC have announced via their official website that Gary Cahill has left the club. The defender saw his contract come to an end and chose not to renew after being overlooked by Maurizio Sarri for the 2018/19 season.

Cahill joined Chelsea from Bolton Wanderers back in January 2012. Within six months, Cahill was a Champions League winner with the London side, as they beat Bayern Munich at their home ground to lift the trophy.

The England international then went on to form an impressive partnership at the back with John Terry – a defensive pairing which was heavily used by Jose Mourinho during Chelsea’s title-winning season in 2014-15.

Cahill remained as one of Chelsea’s prime defenders, even when John Terry was shifted to the bench by Antonio Conte. Under the Italian’s first season, the Englishman formed a three-man backline alongside David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta, helping the Blues to another title.

He leaves Stamford Bridge after winning two Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League title, two UEFA Europa League title, two FA Cups, and one Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Cahill is not expected to be the only departure from Chelsea this summer. Eden Hazard, the Blues’ star player, is reportedly closing in on a dream move to Real Madrid and could be unveiled as soon as June 7. Defender Marcos Alonso has been linked with an exit as well, with the full-back said to have already agreed on a move to Atletico Madrid. Third choice goalkeeper Robert Green has also left the club.

Moreover, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is also heavily touted to part ways this summer and return to Italy, with his services being demanded by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus.