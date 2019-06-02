Reports: Real Madrid tempt Manchester United with 3 players in exchange for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United has been filled with trouble. The Frenchman has failed to impress on the pitch, while angered several fans with his antics off it. Reports suggest that Real Madrid might be ready to finally take him away from Old Trafford, and may even offer a player in return to do so.

Real Madrid are ready to offer a player in exchange for Paul Pogba, according to a report from Metro. The Spanish side are keen on taking the Manchester United star with them and may offer one of James Rodriguez, Keylor Navas, or Gareth Bale for the same.

It is reported that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is not too keen on straight cash payment for the Frenchman, and may use this opportunity to offload some of the Galacticos.

Gareth Bale is the first name on the list. The Welshman has fallen out of order at the Santiago Bernabeu and is seemingly no longer a part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans. Following on a similar path to Gareth Bale is James Rodriguez, who Zidane loaned for two seasons to Bayern Munich before his sacking and eventual return.

The final player, meanwhile, that Real Madrid are ready to offer Manchester United is Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican goalkeeper looks set to be on his way out with Los Blancos sticking with Thibaut Courtois instead and could well be offered in a deal for Paul Pogba.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; Paul Pogba may leave Manchester United this summer but the idea that he may do so in exchange for a player seems a bit far-fetched. The Red Devils are unlikely to take a gamble on the three players Real Madrid are offering and may look to offload the Frenchman for a transfer fee instead.