Reports: Manchester United could pay star player to leave for Serie A side

Manchester United are set for a summer overhaul after yet another disappointing season. While stars such as Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have already left, many others are expected to bid farewell to Old Trafford. However, one player might find it a little difficult, with an interested club asking the Red Devils to pay half his wages.

According to reports from the Mirror, Inter Milan will only consider making a move for Romelu Lukaku if Manchester United provide them with financial support. The Serie A giants, who were recently released from Financial Fair Play sanctions, are hoping that the Red Devils reduce their asking fee and pay a massive part of Lukaku’s remaining contract for the star to move freely to Inter.

Lukaku moved to Old Trafford from Goodison Park back in 2017 for £75 Million, with Manchester United fighting off Chelsea for his signature. He currently earns £195,000 per week – a sum which is said to be out of Inter’s reach.

Meanwhile, the Serie A club’s recent push for Lukaku stems from the fact that they recently appointed Antonio Conte as their head coach. Conte was behind Chelsea’s charge for the Belgian two years ago and was unable to get his man on that occasion. Moreover, Lukaku himself is open to a move abroad, after the striker recently admitted his desire to play in Italy.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Romelu Lukaku’s impending move to Inter Milan is slowly turning into an enigma. The Nerazzurri already have Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez in their ranks, are close to adding Edin Dzeko, but still see Romelu Lukaku as a key target.

Meanwhile, if the proposed deal turns out to be true, it seems unlikely that Manchester United will agree to pay half the wages of a player they are not trying too hard to get rid of.