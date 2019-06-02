Reports: Champions League hopefuls offer Cristiano Ronaldo huge deal to leave Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018, stunning the football world. The Portuguese phenom, however, had a fairly mediocre season by his standards, winning just the league title while missing out on all the other trophies. Reports now suggest that he has been given a chance to play for another team next season!

According to Diario Gol, via Calciomercato, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a huge deal by Paris Saint Germain to leave Juventus. The French side, who already own Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are willing to pay Ronaldo €50 Million to play for them.

Moreover, the Parisians have reportedly even bid €140 Million for the Juventus star, while promising to nearly doubling his wages from next season. Stunningly, the reports even claim that the former Real Madrid forward is considering the offer but will only accept if one of Neymar or Kylian Mbappe leaves Paris before the start of the season.

Neymar, in turn, has been linked with a return to Barcelona, who are reportedly looking to swap Ousmane Dembele in exchange for the Brazilian. Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, is set to stay after the club themselves announced the same.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; Cristiano Ronaldo’s mission at Juventus is still incomplete. The Portuguese phenom usually delivers Champions League titles to those who show faith in him and it is unlikely that he leaves Juventus without doing the same. Moreover, a move to PSG doesn’t make sense for the superstar who wishes to be the key man in his team – something he won’t be able to always do with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe around him.