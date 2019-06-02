Who is Manchester United’s latest signing Dillon Hoogewerf?

On Saturday, June 1, AFC Ajax youngster Dillon Hoogewerf confirmed that Premier League giants Manchester United have handed him a professional contract starting next season.

The 16-year-old striker, who plays for the Ajax Under-19 side, is on his way to the Old Trafford after rejecting the chance to begin his senior career with the Amsterdam giants. Earlier last week, Ajax had announced that Hoogewerf had declined their offer of a professional contract to begin his professional career elsewhere.

Hoogewerf himself announced that he is arriving at Manchester United, with the help of an Instagram post that he shared on Saturday.

“We wish Dillon a lot of success,” Said Ouaali the head of Ajax’s youth development said. “We know we had done everything we can to keep him. Ultimately, the choice was up to him and he opted for a foreign adventure.”

Manchester United fans are probably surprised by their club’s move to sign the young striker, as he is not really a well-known entity at the higher levels of European football just yet. Most fans will be keen to know to Dillon Hoogewerf is and we have tried to save their efforts by bringing together some vital information on him in one page.

Hoogewerf started playing football as a five-year-old, staying with FC Almere for four years. He then joined the Ajax youth academy as a nine-year-old in 2012. At Ajax, he rose through the ranks quickly and became a part of their Under-17 and later, Under-19 sides.

He finished the 2018-19 season with nine U-17 Eredivisie preliminary round appearances and nine U-17 Eredivisie appearances, scoring ten goals and making six assists in all. He also participated in one U-19 Eredivisie match and three games in the UEFA Youth League. Overall, he averaged a goal every 167 minutes for the Ajax U-17s.

Characteristically, the youngster is notably regarded as a nightmare for opposing defenders, with his willingness to take defenders on one-on-one. His pace acts an added bonus, making him capable of performing as a winger apart from his primary role as a striker. However, being just 5 foot and 4 inches tall, he seems to have a considerable disadvantage by virtue of his height. But again, he is just sixteen years old – he can still grow taller in the coming years.

Hoogewerf was viewed by many within AFC Ajax to be the next big thing after the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, but it looks like Manchester United have stolen him from their grasp. In conclusion, if he can replicate the kind of quality shown by him at his home country so far, then United fans will have plenty of reasons to be excited.