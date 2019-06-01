Reports: Chelsea considering €150m deal for Barcelona superstar to replace Eden Hazard

Chelsea may have won the UEFA Europa League (UEL), but they aren’t resting on their laurels. Reports now suggest that a replacement for Eden Hazard might already be waiting in the wings.

That is what is claimed by Gianluca Di Marzio, who seem to suggest that a massive €150m deal might be in store for one Barcelona superstar in the form of Philippe Coutinho.

Chelsea are looking for an ideal replacement for the departing Eden Hazard as he gets set for a move to Real Madrid, and Coutinho would fit perfectly into his position on the left wing.

This would of course, be dependent on whether Chelsea can get their current transfer ban lifted, which would be no easy task, but they are nonetheless considering an offer for the unsettled Brazilian who is keen on a move himself.

Hazard has been the talisman that the Blues have depended on for a number of seasons now, and to replace him Chelsea need someone with the experience of making it big in the Premier League.

Who better than Coutinho to do so, a player who has proved his class with Liverpool, but has struggled to make an impact in a star-studded Barcelona lineup.