Reports: Real Madrid star set to reunite with former manager at Serie A giants

Real Madrid are set for arrivals in the upcoming summer transfer window, and could be dealing with some exits as well, with this star one of those rumoured to be on the move.

James Rodriguez has technically been away from Madrid for much of the last couple of years, but that has only been via a loan deal agreed with Bayern Munich.

The Colombian has been in and out of the team during his time in Munich, and is expected to return to Real Madrid as Bayern haven’t agreed to sign him on a permanent basis.

James Rodriguez 2018/19 Top 5 Goals – Der Klassiker Special

The future of the 27-year-old looked well and truly in doubt, but AS are now reporting that he could be set to reunite with former Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli.

The Serie A giants are looking to rebuild themselves, and could do with the ability of James in their side, especially since Ancelotti knows the midfielder well from their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The AS report claims that the only thing to be decided now is a price for James Rodriguez, with Real keen to get a decent sum out of the deal after Bayern Munich refused to cash in. The Bavarians could however, still change their mind before the June 15 deadline when he returns to Madrid.