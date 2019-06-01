Reports: Manchester United star issues ‘come and get me’ plea to Zinedine Zidane

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly not very happy at his current club and is desperately looking for a move to Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Frenchman is currently on vacation after a poor 2018-19 campaign with the Red Devils. He is expected to join his national teammates soon as France prepares to take on Bolivia, Turkey and Andorra between 3rd June and 12th June.

Despite him focusing on his national team duties over the coming few days, Pogba will continue to be curious about his future. According to AS, he expects La Liga giants Real Madrid to resume with their efforts to sign him, after a brief period of lull. The Spanish news agency also claims that Pogba had been in touch with Merengues‘ manager Zinedine Zidane over the possibility of a move.

Real Madrid, though keen on having a complete squad overhaul this summer, understandably have a little too much on their plate at the moment. They are reportedly closing deals related to Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic. It is expected that both deals will involve a sum total of at least €160million and that might force Zidane to reconsider the remainder of his options.

Apart from attackers Jovic and Hazard, Real Madrid are looking for a central midfielder, a left-back and a center-back. They have shortlisted Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen for the midfield role but no official bids have been made yet.

Manchester United are also looking to overhaul their squad, but according to AS, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjer prefers having Pogba in his midfield. He is hence not ready to sell him, despite the star’s interest to leave Old Trafford and join Los Blancos instead.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Zidane is looking for a central midfielder as mentioned in the post, but he is yet to be convinced about Pogba’s quality. The Frenchman did not have a good season with Manchester United and it is hence likely that Zidane could prefer Eriksen instead.