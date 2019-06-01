Reports: Barcelona ready to swap two players for Neymar but Real Madrid keen to hijack deal

According to the latest reports, Spanish giants FC Barcelona are ready to bring back Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint Germain, via a swap deal that would see Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic join the Parisians in place of the Brazilian.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports Argentina, Barca legend Lionel Messi had revealed that he is in constant touch with Neymar over Whatsapp. Messi’s statements added strength to the rumours that the 27-year-old star is tipped for a reunion with the Argentine.

Meanwhile, according to Diario Gol, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is also involved in the deal as he aims to hijack Neymar before Barcelona signs him. Apparently, Perez is aware of the situation in Barcelona, where the club representatives are trying to please Messi by signing Neymar after the transfer deal for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann ended in disappointment.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Perez met with Neymar’s father before Barcelona and that the Parisians currently prefer to sell him to Real Madrid than to the Catalans as a result.