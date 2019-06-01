Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring Chelsea defender to Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Chelsea starlet Reece James as a potential signing in the summer transfer window.

James, 19, enjoyed a spectacular season at Wigan in the Championship, making 46 appearances en route to being named both the club’s and the player’s Player of the Year.

He is now touted to return to Chelsea and challenge for a first team berth.

However, Sun reports that Manchester United are among the clubs looking to test Chelsea’s resolve in hanging on to the right back with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly keen on the player.

Manchester United need reinforcements on that position after club captain Antonio Valencia leaves at the end of the season.

They will, however, have to contend with competition from Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers views James as a prodigious talent whom he can build a team around for the years to come.

A bid in the region of £15 million is said to be enough to tempt the London club into selling, despite the player being contracted until 2022.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Manchester United do need a right back but they already have young Diogo Dalot as someone who can come good in the future. What they need is ready-made quality and Reece James isn’t that.