Liverpool star reveals why he turned down Manchester United to play for Jurgen Klopp

Ahead of the much-awaited Champions League finals against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane revealed that four years ago, he turned down a move to rivals Manchester United in order to play with the Reds.

“Yes, I was really, really close because I even met up with them. So I was coming, I was there and I spoke with the boss who was there before [Van Gaal],” Mane was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

He further added: “They made an offer, but in the same week, Klopp called me. Liverpool was the right club and Klopp the right coach for me, and I thought it’s better that I go to Liverpool”.

The Senegal international joined The Reds from Southampton in 2016 for a reported fee of over £34million. The 27-year-old star has since been a huge success at Anfield. In the ongoing season, Mane made 49 appearances across competitions and scored 26 goals. He was most crucial for Liverpool in the Champions League as Jurgen Klopp’s men overcame a tough scare against Paris Saint Germain and Napoli to qualify for the knockout stages.

Earlier in 2015, then-Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal had been interested in signing the winger, with the player himself keen to move to Old Trafford. However, Southampton refused to listen to offers and told him to stay at the club for another season. The Saints then allowed Mane to move the following summer.

Based on his claims, he apparently negotiated with United for a while before being persuaded by Jurgen Klopp to join Liverpool instead.

Sadio Mane and co. will face Tottenham Hotspur in the all-important Champions League final on June 1. Liverpool had reached the UCL finals last year as well but could not win the trophy as they went down against Real Madrid in a disappointing fashion. But this time, the Reds are in fact the favourites and Jurgen Klopp and co. will definitely look to use that factor to their advantage.

Quotes via Metro.