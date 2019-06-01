Reports: Chelsea identify plan A and B as replacement for Maurizio Sarri

Premier League giants Chelsea are apparently ready to part ways with their current manager Maurizio Sarri and they have even identified their main choices to replace him next season.

Alfredo Pedulla an Italian journalist has revealed that former Chelsea star Frank Lampard are the Blues’ top choice for the role of manager, while Wolverhampton Wanderers’ current coach Nuno Espirito Santo is considered an alternative option:

The journalist says that Lampard has been linked with a Chelsea return during the past month. The former England international played for 13 years at Stamford Bridge and eventually became the club captain as well. In 2014-15 he moved to Major League Soccer (MLS) club New York City FC, from where he returned to the Premier League next season, to join Manchester City on a loan transfer. He returned to the MLS in 2017 and retired from professional football later in the same year.

Lampard was the manager of EFL Championships side Derby County in 2018-19 and he led them to the Championship play-off finals, where they lost to Aston Villa and narrowly missed out on a Premier League qualification.

Nuno Espirito Santo led the Wolverhampton Wanderers to the 2018-19 Premier League, helping them finish first in the 2017-18 EFL Championships. The Wolves continued to impress in the Premier League as well, finishing just outside the top-six this season. He also led Wolverhampton to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Alfredo Pedulla reports that Chelsea are yet to make a move for Espirito Santo, but at the same time expects that the Londoners will try to approach the Portuguese manager in a week’s time.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Chelsea are set to offload Maurizio Sarri as manager, despite a successful season for him at the helm. Sarri led Chelsea to the Europa League title and also helped them qualify for the Champions League. He also had a good Premier League outing as Chelsea finished third at the end of the season.