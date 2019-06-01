Reports: Manchester United midfield target to snub transfer as he is a fan of Liverpool

Manchester United view Adrien Rabiot as an ideal replacement for Ander Herrera but the player himself is reportedly a fan of arch rivals Liverpool, throwing a massive wrench in the works.

Express reports that United are one among the plethora of English clubs that are interested in signing Rabiot on the free, after his contract at PSG expires this summer.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are also in the mix.

However, the report states that a move to Arsenal has been ruled out following their failure to secure Champions League football next season after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League finals.

The player is also not interested in joining Spurs.

That leaves Manchester United and Liverpool, with the former even touted to have offered him the type of financial package that he was looking for in a bid to lure him to Old Trafford.

However, the player is reportedly a fan of arch rivals Liverpool and would prefer to join Jurgen Klopp and co. at Anfield, ahead of a move to Manchester United.

Rabiot is just one among a number of players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in, as he plots a summer overhaul to try and repair a deficient squad that limped to a 6th place finish in the Premier League.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Liverpool do need to strengthen in midfield and Rabiot, being a fan of the club, would be a great fit. Bad news for Manchester United.