Reports: Barcelona could be sued by La Liga side after inappropriate transfer approach for their star player

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid plans to take legal action against Barcelona for alleged inappropriateness in their attempts at signing French superstar Antonine Griezmann.

According to AS, it has been revealed that the Atletico Madrid striker started negotiating terms with the La Liga champions last November and also signed to be a new Barca player in March, even before the Champions League match between Atletico and Juventus ended. The Spanish news agency also says that there is enough documented evidence to prove the above-mentioned allegations.

The Madrid-based side is apparently upset and angry with the Catalan giants for entering into talks with one of their most important players way before the end of the season. In fact, the report mentions that Atletico had an important Champions League round-of-16 game against Juventus coming up, when Barcelona chose to open negotiations.

The La Liga runners-up believe that the Blaugranas may have upset both Griezmann’s and the team’s rhythm with their ill-timed move, as Atletico went on to lose the high-profile UCL encounter and also got eliminated from the competition as a result.

AS reports that Los Rojiblancos wants to study all the available information carefully before assessing whether they should undertake any type of legal action against the Catalans.