Reports: Barcelona targetting 28-year-old proven La Liga forward as Luis Suarez replacement

Barcelona maintain interest in Valencia striker Rodrigo, who they view as the ideal medium term replacement for an ageing Luis Suarez.

Don Balon reports that Rodrigo, 28, could be available to the Catalan club for a price between 50 to 60 million euros. The Spanish striker has enjoyed a decent season, scoring 15 goals and setting up 10 more in 51 appearances for the club.

However, his most recent strike was arguably the most important too, as he scored in the Copa del Rey finals to help Valencia to a 2-1 victory over none other than potential suitors Barcelona.

The Blaugranas view Rodrigo as an ideal ready-made replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez who, at 32, has clearly crossed his physical prime as evinced by his woeful Champions League scoring record over the past couple of seasons.

The Spanish forward knows La Liga, is not too expensive and reportedly prefers playing for Barcelona over Real Madrid too, making it easier for the Catalan club to move for him in the transfer market.

The report also suggests that Barcelona were interested in Luka Jovic, but instead shifted their attentions to Rodrigo when it became apparent that the Eintracht Frankfurt striker had his heart set on joining arch rivals Real Madrid instead.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; This move looks likely as Barcelona do need a backup option for Luis Suarez in the immediate term and someone to take over from him in the next few years as well. Rodrigo is a good fit for that requirement.