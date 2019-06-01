Reports: Barcelona to offer €100 million to get 19-year-old wonderkid as Lionel Messi’s strike partner

According to the latest reports, 19-year-old Portuguese wonderkid Joao Felix will join Spanish giants FC Barcelona this summer.

Diario Gol reports that Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes was at Madrid last week, holding meetings with both Real Madrid’s and Atletico Madrid’s representatives after the teams expressed interest in signing him. However, neither team was ready to shell out €120million – the sum demanded by Felix’s current employers Benfica on the event of a transfer.

Felix had a remarkable 2018-19 campaign and his stats read thus: 15 goals and 9 assists from 26 Primeira Liga appearances and 3 goals and 1 assist from 6 Europa League appearances. This was his debut season at the senior level and that makes his achievements all the more amazing.

The Portuguese star who is dubbed “the next Cristiano Ronaldo” has also been the subject of several transfer rumours lately. So far, Juventus and Manchester United were the leaders in the race to sign him but Barcelona’s arrival makes matters tough for both sides.

The Catalans are ready to sign the 19-year-old as a strike partner to Lionel Messi, according to Diario Gol. They have been keen to find a successor to the ageing Luis Suarez and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic was on their radar for a long time before the player himself opted to leave for Real Madrid instead.

The Spanish news agency also reports that Barcelona are willing to €120million for the youngster.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; It is unlikely that Barcelona will settle for a very young talent like Felix right now. The youngster’s asking price is also a bit on the higher side and the Catalans will not risk losing the money, especially because their most recent high-value transfer – Philippe Coutinho – has failed to impress so far.