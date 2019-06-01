Reports: Manchester United reject €30 million plus World Cup star swap deal for attacker

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Serie A club Inter Milan had their tantalizing bid over striker Romelu Lukaku rejected by Premier League giants Manchester United.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport and Sport Italia journalist Nicolo Schira, Inter Milan’s new manager Antonio Conte has Lukaku on his wish-list and the Belgian is Conte’s top choice for an attacker. The Italian reporter further adds that Inter Milan offered United a bid that included €30million in cash and World Cup finalist Ivan Perisic to cover the remaining expenditure.

Ivan Perisic was one of Croatia’s biggest stars in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he scored three goals including one against France in the tournament finals. He was also one of the few players who played all of Croatia’s games in the tournament.

The Red Devils, however, rejected the offer as they apparently want at least €70million for the 26-year-old:

#Conte wants Romelu #Lukaku: he is the first choice like a striker. #Inter have offered to him a contract until 2024 (€7,5M at year plus bonus). #ManchesterUnited have rejected the first Inter’s bid: €30M + Ivan #Perisic. #RedDevils wants €70M at least. #transfers #MUFC #mutd — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 31, 2019

Lukaku did not enjoy a good 2018-19, finishing his campaign with 15 goals and 4 assists from 45 appearances across competitions. His constant dip in form caused Manchester United to suffer on various occasions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men eventually finished the season at a lowly sixth spot in the Premier League table. They also lost out on Champions League qualification as a result.

Meanwhile, it was on Friday that Inter Milan announced the arrival of Antonio Conte as their new manager. Conte succeeded Luciano Spalletti after the latter successfully guided the Nerazzurri to a Champions League berth next season.

Conte has formerly managed Juventus and Chelsea and he has won both the Serie A and the Premier League titles, over the course of his career.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; It was already reported that United, though ready to offload Lukaku, are not keen to sell him cheaply. Inter Milan will have to increase their bid if they are sure that they want the Belgian to lead their charge next season.