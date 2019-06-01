Reports: Manager of Premier League giants to leave club despite successful season

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly agreed to release manager Maurizio Sarri ahead of the next season, with Sarri himself keen on a return to Italy amid coaching offers with Serie A champions Juventus.

According to Sport Italia reporter Alfredo Pedulla, Sarri’s agent Fali Ramadani flew from Milan to London on Friday and held a meeting with Chelsea directors to talk about the possibility of his client’s departure from England. Football Italia reports that the meeting was successful, with Ramadani receiving positive feedback from the Premier League club.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sarri had won his first-ever piece of silverware as Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 to clinch the Europa League title at Baku, Azerbaijan. He also did well in other competitions, helping the Blues finish at the third spot in the Premier League and taking them to the finals of the Carabao Cup, where they lost to Manchester City on penalties.

Despite a fairly successful season in England, Sarri is expected to leave Chelsea, primary because he has been offered a managerial role with Juventus after Massimiliano Allegri announced his departure from the club two weeks ago. However, it is also being reported that the Italian is leaving due to family-related reasons.

According to Guardian, Sarri wants to reunite with his family who currently lives in Italy.

It is expected of the former Napoli manager to take up the opportunity at Turin, once Chelsea releases him. An official announcement regarding his departure is yet to be made.