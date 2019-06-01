Antoine Griezmann is linked with a move to Barcelona, with Luis Garcia speaking about the striker’s potential switch.

Luis Garcia hopes Antoine Griezmann leaves Atletico Madrid for either Liverpool or Barcelona.

Griezmann announced his intention to leave Atleti earlier this month, with Barca reportedly in pole position to sign the forward.

The LaLiga champions were said to be close to signing the player last year only for the France international to announce he was staying at Atletico in a television documentary.

Ernesto Valverde has refused to confirm whether or not Griezmann is a target for Barcelona again, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also reportedly interested.

Luis Garcia played for both Liverpool and Barcelona during his career and he feels the World Cup winner would be a good signing for either club.

“I can’t wait to see where it’s going to end. It’s true that we know he’s leaving Atletico Madrid but we don’t know anything else,” Luis Garcia told Omnisport.

“So, is it going to be Barcelona or is it going to be United, or Italy? Looking forward, I think it was the moment for him.

“He’s been waiting for Atletico Madrid because he knew how important he was for their supporters but he decided to make the step, and now just looking forward to seeing where he’s going to be playing next year.

“Me? Of course, I’m a Barcelona supporter, Liverpool supporter, I would love to have him in my squad. So, any of those teams, I’d be happy to see him in.”

Barcelona look set to stick with head coach Ernesto Valverde despite their shock loss to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final, which followed their stunning Champions League exit to Liverpool.

“I’m happy for that to be honest. I think you have to give credit to Barcelona,” added Luis Garcia, who left Barca to move to Anfield in 2004.

“It’s true that they didn’t win the cup, they couldn’t manage to get to the Champions League final, but it’s not easy what Valverde is doing, winning LaLiga. Being in [Europe] until the end.

“At the end, only one team can win the Champions League final, it’s very difficult to manage all those kinds of situations. So I’m happy and looking forward to seeing how he’s going to manage for next year.

“What kind of player he’s going to bring or he’s going to let go out. So, looking forward and quite excited.”