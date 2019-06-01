Eden Hazard pictured with Real Madrid shirt one day after implying Chelsea exit

Eden Hazard all but confirmed his move to Real Madrid following the UEFA Europa League final, when he bid goodbye to the Chelsea fans. And now, the Belgian star has dropped an even bigger hint by posing with the iconic white garb of the Madrid-based club.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard was pictured holding a Real Madrid shirt alongside a fan during his holiday in Spain. The Belgium captain has been touted to make the move to Santiago Bernabeu this summer, having been linked with the club for the past few years.

The image, which was obtained by Mirror Sport, was taken in Marbella, Spain where Hazard is spending his holiday. Along with the image, the English news publication also reports that the Belgian replied ‘no when a fan jokingly asked him to join Barcelona instead.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are still waiting for an agreement with Chelsea before they can announce the signing of the Belgian superstar. Recent reports claim that the forward will now be revealed as a new Galactico on June 7, coinciding with the kit release for the 2019/20 season.

If that indeed turns out to be true, Hazard will leave Chelsea after seven seasons, after winning two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, one FA Cup, and one Carabao Cup.