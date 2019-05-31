West Ham sign goalkeeper Roberto

Competition for Lukasz Fabianski will come from Spanish goalkeeper Roberto at West Ham next season.

West Ham have announced the signing of goalkeeper Roberto on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old has agreed a two-year deal, with the option for a further 12 months, after leaving Espanyol.

Roberto’s arrival comes after Adrian, Samir Nasri and Andy Carroll were released at the end of their West Ham contracts.

The Spaniard will provide competition for Poland keeper Lukasz Fabianski, who established himself as number one following his move from Swansea City last year.