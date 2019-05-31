Reports: After Wu Lei, Espanyol aiming to sign another China PR star

Espanyol took a gamble on China PR star Wu Lei during the January transfer window, bringing him to La Liga. The forward played consistently for the remaining half of the season, scoring some vital goals. And the Spanish side are now hoping to replicate the formula by signing his international teammate.

According to reports by AS, Espanyol are considering a move for China PR goalkeeper Yan Junling. The Shanghai SIPG star is reportedly being courted as a replacement for Roberto Jimenez, who recently moved to West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Yan Junling himself seemingly commented on the situation, saying that he would like to try it if the conditions are right.

“I have a dream to play in Europe, why can not I be the first Chinese goalkeeper to do it?” the custodian was reported saying.

“If the conditions are right, I think I can try it. The opportunity for me is not wanting to go to Europe itself, but to analyse if it is an appropriate option for me.”

Junling’s international teammate Wu Lei has been a key player for Espanyol in his half-season there. The striker featured for the La Liga side regularly, even scoring three goals in the process. His final goal of the season was also the one which sent the Barcelona-based club into the 2019/20 UEFA Europe League.