Eden Hazard was instrumental in Chelsea’s four-one win over Arsenal in the final of the UEFA Europa League. The Blues’ number ten, however, immediately bid farewell to the fans post-match and is now expected to move to Real Madrid. Nevertheless, despite his public goodbye, Chelsea have reportedly rejected Real Madrid’s opening bid.

According to AS, Chelsea have rejected Real Madrid’s opening bid for Eden Hazard (via Daily Mail). The Belgian forward is heavily expected to join Los Blancos this summer but will now have to wait for his transfer to happen.

Moreover, the report suggests that the thirteen-time Champions League winners were hoping to unveil Hazard on Monday, June 3, but will now wait till June 7 in hopes to reveal their latest star alongside the new 2019/20 kits.

Meanwhile, Hazard had already appeared to say his goodbyes to the Chelsea fans around the world, during an interview with BT Sport. The Belgian star commented on the status of his transfer saying that it is between the two clubs now.

“We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind tonight was to win this final.

“I have made my decision already and now I’m waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football, you never know.

“My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs so maybe now it is the time for a new challenge.”

If Hazard indeed departs Chelsea this summer, as is widely expected, he will leave Stamford Bridge with six trophies to his name, having won two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, one FA Cup, and one Carabao Cup.