Reports: Date for Manchester United’s first summer signing revealed

Manchester United are gearing up for a big transfer window, as they look to overhaul their underperforming squad. The Red Devils are ready to bid farewell to several players and welcome in new blood. One of those stars is closer to sealing an Old Trafford move, with the transfer set to be announced soon.

Swansea City star Daniel James is on the verge of moving to Manchester United. The Welsh international has reportedly agreed terms with the Red Devils, with the transfer set to be announced mid-June.

James tragically lost his father earlier this month, putting a hold to his Old Trafford move. The 21-year-old even withdrew from National Team duty but has since chosen to meet up with his teammates.

“Obviously it’s terrible what has happened,” Wales National Team coach Ryan Giggs said (via Manchester Evening News).

“I spoke to Dan. He is really keen to meet up, he is really keen to be involved in the games. I said we would touch base again this week.”

Wales are set to play Croatia and Hungary in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers on June 8 and June 11, respectively. Therefore, it is reported that the youngster will be unveiled at Old Trafford after this phase.