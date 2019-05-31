Reports: Chelsea star agrees move to Atletico Madrid after Europa League snub

Chelsea find themselves in a unique predicament. The Blues are unable to sign any players due to an overarching transfer ban. However, they still stand to lose their stars, especially if the right offers come their way. One such Chelsea player looks to be heading out of Stamford Bridge and moving to Spain.

According to reports from Marca, Chelsea’s Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso has verbally agreed to a move to Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard has been a permanent fixture in the starting eleven for the past three seasons but ended up losing his place to Emerson during the 2018/19 campaign.

Alonso was signed by Chelsea from Fiorentino on the deadline day of the 2016 summer transfer window. The Spaniard, who had prior experience in the Premier League playing for Sunderland, joined the Blues from Fiorentina at the request of Antonio Conte. Over the course of the season, Alonso filled the left wing-back position, playing a crucial role as Chelsea won the Premier League title.

However, the Spaniard has had a change in position since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri, with the Italian preferring four at the back instead of five. As a result, Alonso has slowly lost his spot to Italy international Emerson, who is more suited to play in the left-back slot.

Emerson was also picked to start in the Europa League final by Sarri, a decision that reportedly has made Alonso consider Atletico Madrid’s offer. The Rojiblancos are looking for a replacement for Lucas Hernandez and Felipe Luis but are yet to agree a fee with Chelsea.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3.5/5; There is a strong feeling among the Chelsea fans that Marcos Alonso has overstayed his welcome. The Spaniard was crucial to the Blues’ title-winning charge back in 2016/17. However, a change in the formation since has exposed some major flaws in Alonso’s game.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has also shifted his attention to Emerson, despite starting the season with Alonso in the left-hand slot. That, combined with Alonso’s recent comments about possible leaving Stamford Bridge in the future could mean that a move is on the cards.