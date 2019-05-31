Reports: Manchester United board overrule Solskjaer’s decision on key summer signing

Premier League giants Manchester United are very keen to bolster their options in defence ahead of the upcoming 2019-20 – so much that the club’s board is even ready to overrule manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision on signing Tottenham Hotspur center-back Toby Alderwiereld.

Alderwiereld has been operating with the Spurs at the highest level for years now and will also go on to play with them in the upcoming Champions League finals against Liverpool on June 1st. He has also been a long-term target for the Red Devils and they finally getting ready to sign him this summer.

United boss Solskjaer is also keen to sign a top-tier centre-back but despite so, he still feels there are other areas of his squad that deserves more attention at the moment. The Norwegian is hence even ready to stick with his current defensive options – Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly – provided he can sign a right-back and central midfielder instead.

The Sun, via Metro, reports that a clause in the defender’s current contract at North London gives potential bidders a “two-week window” where they can sign the centre-back for just £25million. According to The Sun, United’s board are considering the move as they feel that a player of Alderweireld’s quality is rarely available at such an affordable price The Red Devils are reportedly ready to ignore Solskjaer’s wishes and sign the defender as early as possible, reports the English news agency.