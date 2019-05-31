Reports: Prime Real Madrid target keen to join Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo call

Word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid’s prime transfer target Paul Pogba is reportedly ready to leave Manchester United. But instead of joining the Spanish giants, Pogba will be moving to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus.

Spanish news agency Diario Gol reports that Paul Pogba apparently received a call from Cristiano Ronaldo himself, inviting him to join the Italians. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly told Pogba that Juventus are trying to form a team that is capable of winning the Champions League in 2019-20 and that Pogba could be an important addition to that squad.

Earlier, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez had tabled a €150million bid for the World Champion but Manchester United apparently rejected the offer as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not interested in selling the midfielder. But with United losing out on a Champions League qualification, the Norwegian cannot exactly force Pogba to stay at Old Trafford as the 26-year-old is keen to make his mark in Europe’s biggest stage for football.

Up until now, Pogba’s biggest bidders have been Real Madrid alone, but Cristiano’s newfound interest in the star will lead to a transfer race says the Spanish news agency. Pogba was at Juventus until 2016, before United snapped him up for a record transfer fee.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Real Madrid are determined to sign Pogba and the star himself has expressed that he is keen to play under Zinedine Zidane. Los Blancos hence have the upper hand over Juventus right now when it comes to signing him, though the situation can change at any moment.