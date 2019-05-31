Reports: Real Madrid transfer target empties his locker ahead of €60 million move

According to the latest reports, Serbian striker Luka Jovic has already made up his mind to join Real Madrid this summer. The Eintracht Frankfurt star has reportedly emptied his locker at the club before leaving on holiday.

AS reports that Jovic is done with his time in Germany and he is simply awaiting both Frankfurt and Real Madrid to make official announcements of the mutual agreement. It is estimated that Real Madrid dished out €60million for the transfer to happen.

AS also says that the date of his presentation has is yet to be announced as Los Blancos are currently preparing for a bigger announcement – the arrival of Eden Hazard from Chelsea.

The Spanish news agency claimed that it was German newspaper Bild which reported that Jovic has already cleared out his locker at the training centre in Frankfurt. They further add that Jovic is currently on holiday and has no intentions to make a return to the Bundesliga next season.

Quite soon, Jovic will be joining the Serbian national team for two Euro 2020 Qualifier games against Ukraine and Lithuania, on 7 and 10 June respectively. He had a fantastic 2018-19 season with Frankfurt, leading them all the way up to the semi-finals in the Europa League where they lost to eventual champions Chelsea on penalties.

Real Madrid meanwhile, are all set for a massive squad overhaul in the summer. Their manager Zinedine Zidane and President Florentino Perez were both keen on signing a striker as a successor to the ageing Karim Benzema. Jovic was initially pursued by Real Madrid’s rivals Barcelona before Jovic himself reportedly expressed interest in joining the Merengues instead.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Jovic and Real Madrid are mutually interested in each other as per reports over the past couple of months. Zidane definitely has €60million to spend on a quality striker and we hence assume that a deal has been carried out by now.