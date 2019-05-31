Reports: Real Madrid close in on 23-goal attacking midfielder for just €22 million

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Sevilla’s Pablo Sarabia, who may be available for a knockdown price of just €22 million in the summer.

Diario Gol reports that Zinedine Zidane is very interested in securing the services of attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia in the summer, especially because he is touted to be available for just €22 million.

Sarabia, 27, has had a stellar season for the Sevilla, scoring 23 goals and assisting 17 in all competitions. His numbers in La Liga are also impressive, having found the net 13 times and laid on 13 more.

As such, Zinedine Zidane views him as a low-cost yet quality addition to the side and having come through the ranks at Real Madrid, the player himself is also keen on the move, according to the report.

Sarabia remains one of the plethora of options Real Madrid are reportedly exploring this summer, with names like Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, Luka Jovic all linked with the club.

Meanwhile, players like Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos, Keylor Navas and Marcelo are rumoured to be among those who could leave.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; If Sarabia could be available for such a knockdown price, he would be a quality addition to Real Madrid