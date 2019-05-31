Reports: £140 million worth Barcelona star prefers Chelsea move over Manchester United

Word around the rumour mill is that Premier League side Chelsea are ready to bid for unsettled Barcelona star Phippe Coutinho this summer, even as Manchester United continue to be interested in him.

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has already announced that he will leave the club soon. According to Metro, Coutinho is considered a likely replacement for the Belgian, who is expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

Despite being highly rated and valued at close to £140million, Philippe Coutinho has not impressed fans or Barcelona’s management, ever since he joined the club in 2018 January. His lack of form severely cost Barcelona in the latter half of 2018-19, when the Catalans lost to Liverpool in the UCL semi-finals and Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals.

Earlier, it was reported that Manchester United are the frontrunners for signing Coutinho, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign an attacking midfielder this summer. But Metro reports that the Brazilian, provided he is returning to the Premier League, will favour a move to the Stamford Bridge rather than Old Trafford.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Coutinho wants to continue at Barcelona as per his own words, while Barcelona’s management are likely to offload him thanks to his severe dip in form. If the former Liverpool star moves back to the Premier League, he is likely to choose Chelsea over United as playing with the Blues will give him opportunities to play in the Champions League. At the same time, Chelsea signing Coutinho looks very unlikely as they are currently serving a two-window transfer ban imposed on them by FIFA.