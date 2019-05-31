Manchester United’s Ligue 1 summer target listed as Brighton and Hove Albion player on Wikipedia

In a crazy turn of events, Ligue 1 star and Manchester United target Nicolas Pepe has been listed on Wikipedia as a Brighton and Hove Albion player.

The LOSC Lille player has been in fine form in 2018-19, scoring 23 goals and assisting 13 more across all competitions this past season. Naturally, his form has resulted in several top European clubs taking notice, with Manchester United particularly interested in bringing him to Old Trafford in the summer.

However, online pranksters have their own take on where he would end up: at Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to Daily Star, the online prank is actually the aftermath of a chain of events sparked off by Brighton player Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma moved to Brighton from Lille last summer and tweeted out his desire for Pepe to join him at the club.

Earlier last week, the Seagulls midfielder tagged a Twitter account which appears to belong to Pepe, pleading with him to move to the Premier League. The original tweet was since deleted. Here is an image:

The account, which claims to be Pepe’s but is not officially verified by Twitter, responded with a picture of the Lille man wearing a mock Brighton shirt.

The joke then apparently went a step further on Wikipedia, where Pepe’s current club was listed as Brighton and Hove Albion. It has since been rectified to reflect Lille, however.