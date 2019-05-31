Reports: Real Madrid to get Bayern Munich star to run down contract and join next summer

Real Madrid are interested in signing David Alaba from Bayern Munich as a long term replacement for Marcelo, but will only do so next summer when his contract nears completion.

Don Balon reports that Bayern Munich star David Alaba is interested in leaving the club and joining Real Madrid, but that a potential move will likely only materialise next summer.

For their part, Madrid reportedly want the Austrian as a long term replacement for Marcelo, who the club feel is past his athletic prime. However with strengthening needed in a number of other areas, the Brazilian is likely to stay put at the Bernabeu this season.

That reportedly works for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as he feels Alaba is a more attainable signing next summer, with his contract running out in 2021.

The Spanish club have used this as a tactic before – to convince players to run down their contracts to the final year, reject extensions and sign them at a cheaper price – and intend to do so again with Alaba.

The report states that Madrid also feel Bayern Munich will charge an astronomical transfer fee if they make a move this summer and are prepared to wait until next year before submitting an official bid for the player.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Could be truth in this rumour as Marcelo does need replacing in the long term and the tactic of signing players who are running down their contracts has been used successfully by Real Madrid for Thibaut Courtois and, potentially, Eden Hazard.