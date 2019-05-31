Reports: Manchester United price La Liga club out of move for PSG star

As per the latest reports, English club Manchester United have been named “favourites” to sign Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Adrien Rabiot in the summer, after La Liga club Real Betis pulled out of a possible move.

Both Muchodeporte and Paris United report that Real Betis were unable to make a deal with the midfielder who will be leaving PSG this summer as a free agent. Apparently, his wage demands were too high for Betis to match and that in turn leaves Manchester United as the frontrunners to obtain his signature in July.

The 23-year-old had a very difficult 2018-19 season, spending a lion’s share of his time warming the bench rather than making an appearance on the pitch. In fact, he has not featured for the first-team in over five months with the club refusing to play him until his situation is resolved.

The star was also reportedly involved in a tiff with PSG’s management in March after images and videos of him partying immediately after Paris’ shock UCL elimination at the hands of Manchester United in the round-of-16. Rabiot was apparently not a part of the squad that played the second-leg fixture at Paris, which they lost 3-1.

Earlier in April and May, it was also claimed that Spanish giants Barcelona will attempt to sign the midfielder this summer, after their €40million move for him last June failed. The arrival of Frenkie de Jong from AFC Ajax has since caused the Catalans to overlook the Frenchman.

Football Espana reports that Rabiot is demanding an annual wage of around €15million, with annual costs said to come in at a whopping €20million – which would make him one of the top earners in world football. They further add that Premier League clubs Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool and La Liga giants Real Madrid are also keen to attempt Rabiot’s signing this summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; United are in fact, looking to sign a central midfielder this summer, with Paul Pogba reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar. As Rabiot is a free agent, it is likely that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will sign him at least as a back-up option.